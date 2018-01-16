Premier Foods reported a rise in third-quarter sales on Tuesday, although Cadbury cake sales dropped in the UK and sales of Mr Kipling cakes also declined. Group sales rose 4% in the third quarter and 2.6% in the first three quarters of the year, with branded sales up 0.7% in the quarter and non-branded sales 17% higher, reflecting the robust performance of the UK food market and Premier's strategic partnerships. Total sales in the grocery business were up 4.8% in the period, with growth in both ...

