Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Ennis's Revenue Grew 5.5%; EPS Surged 50%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended November 30, 2017, Ennis's revenues increased 5.5% to $93.61 million from $88.66 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $92.15 million.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's revenue increased 4.7% to $283.08 million from $270.32 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit increased 5.6% to $29.88 million from $25.29 million in Q2 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 340 basis points to 28.5% of revenue from 31.9% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's gross profit increased 14.6% to $90.59 million from $79.02 million in the same period last year.

During Q2 FY18, Ennis's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 35.6% to $16.81 million from $12.40 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA margin increased 400 basis points to 18% of revenue from 14% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

During Q2 FY18, Ennis's operating income increased 43.4% to $13.19 million from $9.20 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 370 basis points to 14.1% of revenue from 10.4% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's operating income increased 27.8% to $39.36 million from $30.80 million in the same period last year.

During Q2 FY18, Ennis's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 44.2% to $13.13 million from $9.11 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 370 basis points to 14% of revenue from 10.3% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

For the reported quarter, Ennis's net income increased 44.1% to $8.27 million on a y-o-y basis from $5.74 million in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS increased 50% to $0.33, from $0.22 on a y-o-y basis in the same period last year. Diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.27.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's net income increased 28.1% to $24.60 million from $19.21 million in the same period last year. In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's diluted EPS increased 31.1% to $0.97 from $0.74 in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

As on November 30, 2017, Ennis's cash increased 15.5% to $92.93 million from $80.47 million on February 28, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt was $30.00 million, on par with $30.00 million in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 2.8% to $38.41 million from $37.37 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, Ennis's accounts payable decreased 29.7% to $9.99 million from $14.20 million in Q4 FY17.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 20.5% to $33.82 million from $42.56 million in the same period last year.

On December 21, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 cents on its common stock, payable February 09, 2018, to shareholders of record on January 12, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 12, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Ennis' stock marginally declined 0.24%, ending the trading session at $20.95.

Volume traded for the day: 111.88 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 81.57 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.79%; previous three-month period - up 5.26%; past twelve-month period - up 28.36%; and year-to-date - up 1.45%

After last Friday's close, Ennis' market cap was at $523.54 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.76.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.82%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Office Supplies industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors