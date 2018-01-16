Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 16/01/2018 / 21:00 UTC+8 *CNIT Announces the Launch of Taoping Net and Taoping App* *SHENZHEN, China, Jan 16, 2018* -- China Information Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNIT), a provider of internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in China, today announced it has launched Taoping Net and Taoping App, enabling consumers to distribute ads wherever and whenever they want on CNIT cloud-based ad terminals. The terminals are currently available in ten cities of China, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Ningbo, Nanjing, Quanzhou, Changde, Wuhan, Zhengzhou, Kunming, and will soon be accessible in more metropolitan areas. Taoping Net provides an advertising-resources trading service platform which connects screen owners, advertisers and consumers. Taoping Net integrates nationwide high-quality screen resources of Taoping Alliance, a new media operating organization founded by CNIT and Shenzhen Taoping New-Media Limited. Taoping App, which enables customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals, effectively satisfies the need to distribute fragmented ads. Using Taoping App, anyone can buy and distribute real-time ads to designated terminals. The launch of Taoping Net and Taoping App indicates CNIT's business has been extended to final consumers. Consumers can use Taoping Net and Taoping App to distribute ads on more than 10,000 terminals now. As the service provider for Taoping's ads distribution and display terminal sharing system, CNIT takes a certain amount of commission fee on every transaction Taoping Net and Taoping App make. "The launch of Tapping Net and Taoping App opens a new chapter. We will keep optimizing and upgrading the platform to enhance the user's experience and maintain the leading position in the industry," said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of CNIT, "The net transactions will bring the company sustainable future revenue and cash flow. We will also apply more new technologies and applications into the platform." More CNIT cloud-based ad terminals in more cities throughout China will soon be available in Taoping Net and Taoping App. For more information about Taoping Net, please visit www.taoping.cn [1] or download Taoping (??) App from Apple/Android app store. *Safe Harbor Statement* This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China Information Technology, Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "will", "would", "could", "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. *About China Information Technology, Inc. * China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please visit http://www.chinacnit.com [2]. *For further information, please contact:* China Information Technology, Inc. China Information Technology, Inc. Iris Yan Tel: +86-755-8370-4767 Email: IR@chinacnit.com http://www.chinacnit.com or Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC Tel: +1(646)-801-2803 Email: cnit@dgipl.com

January 16, 2018 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)