REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - January 16, 2018) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, partners with leading flash memory suppliers to enable support for high-performance Universal Flash Storage (UFS) devices on the LumenX programming platform. UFS is the next generation Flash memory used in the latest automotive designs to support the projected growth in programmable content from 32GB to over 1 TB and beyond by 2025; driven primarily by infotainment systems in connected and autonomous cars. The LumenX programming platform is architected to deliver the highest programming performance for e-MMC and UFS flash memory today and is extensible to meet projected 10x performance requirements in the future.

"Automotive electronics manufacturers are faced with an extraordinary challenge to manage exponential growth in content and transition to new Flash Memory technology while leveraging existing production capacity and throughput," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "Data I/O has always been the programming performance leader, so we are thrilled to support UFS on our LumenX programming technology. The LumenX programming platform is architected to support the latest device technologies for maximum performance today, and is upgradeable to even higher performance in the future. The hundreds of Data I/O PSV5000 and PSV7000 systems deployed globally are upgradeable to LumenX technology with UFS support, protecting and extending the investments made by our customers. Data I/O's UFS support delivers optimal programming performance, capacity and manageability to meet high-volume production demands while delivering the lowest total cost of ownership."

Toshiba and Data I/O Corporation continue their long standing history of collaboration to ensure mutual customers can adopt the latest Flash technology without changing their production process. Data I/O's LumenX' programmer now supports Toshiba Universal Flash Storage (UFS) devices - in addition to its already broad support for the latest Toshiba e-MMC flash memories. "Working in collaboration with Data I/O enables our mutual customers to get the highest quality programming for our UFS solutions," noted Scott Beekman, director of managed NAND memory products for Toshiba Memory America, Inc. "In this way, we are working together to continue to positively enable widespread adoption of UFS." Visit toshiba.com/tma for more information.

UFS, the successor to e-MMC technology, features a SERDES LDVS interface delivering ultra high-speed data rate with new high frequency bus protocols. Advancements in programming technology are required to communicate with a UFS device and take advantage of its high performance. The UFS Upgrade Kit for the LumenX programming platform enables a high speed communication channel to program UFS devices at optimal performance. Leading automotive OEMs are designing their latest infotainment systems with UFS to deliver faster performance, larger capacity, and additional features.

UFS support will be available on the LumenX Desktop or integrated into the PSV7000 and PSV5000 automated programming systems. Existing PSV systems customers can easily upgrade their existing PSV systems to support UFS with the LumenX Upgrade Kit, available from Data I/O authorized channels. The combination of LumenX programming technology and a PSV automated system delivers the maximum performance, flexibility and throughput.

Data I/O will demonstrate UFS programming on the LumenX' programming platform at the IPC APEX Expo in Booth #2615, scheduled to take place February 27th - March 1st at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other markets. Today, our customers manufacture hundreds of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers.

