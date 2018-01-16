Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Honeywell Process Solutions as a Leader in Customer Value for its Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Software Solutions

Honeywell's Smart Operations MES enables operational agility and enterprise optimization

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of manufacturing and execution systems (MES) in the European Energy Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) with the 2017 Europe Customer Value Leadership Award. Honeywell Smart Operations MES software solutions connect the enterprise with value driven technology deployments and best-practice work process transformation.

As projects across the process industries become more complex, driven by increased demands for productivity and profitability as well as asset and operator safety, it is essential for MES to accurately and efficiently gather data from all assets, irrespective of location, ensuring the right information is available to the right people at the right time. Providing real-time digital intelligence through data, analytics and collaboration helps support increased safety, reliability, compliance and improved productivity and agility across the supply chain.

"Most MES software offered by automation companies includes services to improve process safety, increase profit margins, and integrate and optimize equipment and processes. The real challenge for solution providers is to develop an end-to-end MES solution, that would provide either a customized product or a range of products from which the customers can pick the best solution to meet their needs," said Srividhya Murali, Senior Research Analyst.

HPS addresses this key customer need with its Smart Operations MES solutions portfolio, which provides customers with a wide range of software from which they can choose the optimal module(s) that will meet their defined project requirements. The HPS MES portfolio includes the following capabilities:

Big Data & Analytics: integration of production, ERP and other business data coupled with analytics tools to provide business intelligence; cloud enterprise historian & data lake, asset management, predictive analytics, visualization, collaboration and mobility;

Alarm and Operations Management: operations integrity through better plant safety, availability, and compliance; alarm management, metrics and reporting, operation logbooks, operations monitoring;

Blending and Movement: planning, execution and performance monitoring of blending and movement operations; blend instructions, blend controller and optimizer, blend monitor, tank and inventory monitor, movement and inventory control and tracker;

Production Accounting and Reconciliation: accurate production and consumption data to improve decision making and deliver margin improvements; reconciled production/consumption, inventory positions.

Honeywell Smart Operations deliver an enterprise decision-support solution that is built around the alignment of business objectives to operational decisions and includes the important element of work process transformation. Leveraging best practices and domain expertise helps organizations capture the maximum value of technology with their people. In addition to work process transformation, value-driven rapid deployment of these solutions enables operational agility - both valuable steps in business transformation.

"The added value Honeywell brings to the table is its deep expertise in both automation and process optimization," said Srividhya Murali. "This enables the company to make appropriate recommendations to customers, using data analytics and process know-how, on how best to obtain desired results."

For over two decades HPS has worked closely with energy-based companies across the value chain to help them improve productivity, safety, compliance, and their decision-making capabilities. As they embark on their digital transformation journey, Honeywell's Smart Operations MES solution is a solid foundation to build upon. Through its software services and expertise, Honeywell offers solutions that deliver improved safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and profitability. For these reasons, Honeywell Process Solutions has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Europe Customer Value Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Honeywell Process Solutions (www.honeywellprocess.com) is a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas; refining; energy; pulp and paper; industrial power generation; chemicals and petrochemicals; biofuels; life sciences; and metals, minerals and mining industries. It is also a leader in providing software solutions and instrumentation that help manufacturers find value and competitive advantage in through Honeywell Connected Plant, Honeywell's Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solution. Process Solutions is part of Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell UOP (www.uop.com), a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

