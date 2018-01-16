The exchange's new trading engine will be running on the Nasdaq Financial Framework



NEW YORK and PANAMA CITY, 2018-01-16 15:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) and Bolsa de Valores de Panamá (BVP) have signed an agreement for Nasdaq to deliver matching engine technology via the Nasdaq Financial Framework architecture to Panama's national stock exchange. BVP will replace its current technology with a new platform that will allow them to meet their strategic growth plans and leverage the modular functionality of the Nasdaq Financial Framework to offer additional services to their members and clients.



"Replacing our existing trading software to Nasdaq's technology is a key component in achieving our strategic goals, our continuing efforts of the regional integration of the exchanges and position our Exchange as the hub for capital markets in the region," said Olga Cantillo, Chief Executive Officer, Bolsa de Valores de Panamá.



"Panama is one of Latin America's important growth markets and is clearly committed to creating a liquid, highly sought after ecosystem," said Carlos Patino, Head of Latin America, Market Technology, Nasdaq. "By leveraging Nasdaq's next generation technology to run their exchange, BVP will have numerous opportunities to scale their business, expand their offerings and solidify their position as an integral driver of future growth in the region."



Nasdaq's market infrastructure technologies, including trading, real-time risk, index, clearing, CSD and market surveillance systems are operated in more than 100 marketplaces, regulators, clearinghouses and central securities depositories across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



The Bolsa de Valores de Panama (BVP) is one of the leading Latin American self-regulated exchanges, with a diversified international infrastructure. With a total market cap of USD 32.9 Billion and over USD 5.3 Billion in total volume traded at year-end 2017, in addition to a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.4% from 1990 to 2017, the BVP leverages on Panama's biggest comparative advantages, such as it's geographical position, the use of the USD as legal tender and having investment grade since 2010, in order to continue the development of the local capital market. The capital market represents a transversal axis that contributes with a diversity of the economy sectors' development and growth, with 2016 total traded volumes representing 13.4% of the GDP, an increase of 3.3% when compared with the previous year. To learn more, visit: http://www.panabolsa.com



NDAQG



For Media Inquiries



Nasdaq Ryan Wells ryan.wells@nasdaq.com Direct: +44 (0) 20 3753 2231 Mobile: +44 (0) 7809 596 390