NEW YORK, 2018-01-16 15:02 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ), today announced the launch of passiveIQ, a new analytics tool designed to provide investor relations (IR) professionals with comprehensive and actionable insights into passive index investment data from mutual funds and ETFs. passiveIQ is available as a supplementary service to Nasdaq IR Insight.



Index ownership has created a shift in today's capital markets: the value of passive fund assets increased year over year by 30 percent to $6.6 trillion as of the end of December 2017*. passiveIQ is the first IR-specific solution built to benchmark passive ownership in a company's shares relative to its peers and is designed to appeal to all public companies, regardless of market capitalization or geographic location. passiveIQ's other features are designed to help IR professionals understand the latest trends in index ownership and gain insight into the index funds and ETFs they are, and are not, receiving capital from.



"The IR marketplace today provides a number of ways to discover details on the active investment community, but companies are virtually left in the dark about a growing part of their shareholder reality," said Stacie Swanstrom, Executive Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. "With one-third of all mutual fund and ETF assets under management now in passive index funds, the need for an analytics-based solution with actionable insights on passive index trends has never been greater. The comprehensive insights available through Nasdaq's passiveIQ will help the IR community adapt to an evolving capital markets landscape."



passiveIQ also offers a comprehensive source of data, backed by the experienced analysts from Nasdaq Advisory Services' index team, to help companies identify indices for potential inclusion.



Example trends and insights from passiveIQ include:



-- For each company in the NASDAQ-100 Index, the average number of passive indices is 108 indices; -- The average passive index dollar ownership for a company listed in the Russell 3000 Index is $1.53 billion; and -- For each company in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, the average number of passive indices is 65 indices.



Nasdaq Corporate Solutions plans to further develop passiveIQ with additional features, including rationales for index inclusion or exclusion, alerting functionality around index rebalances and reconstitutions, and near real-time passive index ownership changes.



