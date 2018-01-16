Prudential is transferring the administration of its life and pensions business from Capita to Tata Consultancy Services in July as part of a wider customer and technology transformation programme. Capita said on Tuesday that these operations are expected to have contributed around £80m in revenue in the full year to December 2017. "During its 10-year partnership, Capita has helped Prudential to achieve and maintain award-winning standards of customer service and delivered operational ...

