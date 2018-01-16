IncMan Security Automation Orchestration Platform Selected for Best Continuous Monitoring Mitigation, and Best Cyber Operational Risk Intelligence Solution

DFLabs, the pioneer in Security Automation and Orchestration, today announced its IncMan Platform took first place in two separate cyber security categories of the 2017 GSN Homeland Security Awards. DFlabs received the Platinum Award for Best Continuous Monitoring Mitigation Solution, and Best Cyber Operational Risk Intelligence Solution.

Now in its 9th year, the GSN Homeland Security Awards program hosted by Government Security News (GSN) recognizes excellence and leadership in the Cyber Security and Homeland Security sectors. Winners were selected based on a combination of technological innovation, ability to address a recognized government IT security need, and on the flexibility the solution to meet both current and future needs. Category winners were ranked with Platinum, Gold and Silver designations. A complete list of winners is posted at: http://www.gsnawards.com/winners-2017-hsa/.

"We are honored to have won Platinum in two categories of this year's prestigious GSN Homeland Cyber Security Awards competition," said Dario Forte, CEO of DFLabs. "Based on our background in law enforcement and intelligence, we designed IncMan to empower government agencies to monitor, detect and respond to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats using automation."

DFLabs pioneered intelligence-driven security monitoring, automation and orchestration. DFLabs IncMan is the only platform capable of full incident lifecycle automation that includes built-in, automated threat intelligence gathering, risk assessment, triage and notification, context enrichment, hunting and investigating, and threat containment.

DFLabs IncMan is used by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises, government agencies, law enforcement and intelligence agencies. The platform's advanced machine learning and automated rapid response runbook capabilities have enabled security teams to reduce average incident resolution times by up to 90% and increase incident handling by 300%.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is a recognized global leader in security automation and orchestration technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in Europe, North America, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

