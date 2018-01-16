The "Global Weight Loss Supplement Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global weight loss supplement market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Weight Loss Supplement Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Weight Loss Supplement are the type of supplement used to reduce body weight by increasing the metabolism and decreasing appetite. These supplements are available in various formulations such as powder, capsule, tablets, and meal replacement liquids.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising number of promotional and marketing activities. Weight loss supplement vendors are adopting several innovative strategies to increase the product visibility and revenue sales. These supplements work effectively and are to be consumed with their regular diet. Vendors adopt concept selling and penetrative marketing strategies to attract consumers, even using the online channel.
Market trends
- Rise in promotional and marketing activities
- Awareness about weight management
- Product innovation and new product launch
Key vendors
- Amway
- Glanbia
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Herbalife
- Iovate Health Sciences International
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channels
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gmbgt9/global_weight?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006114/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Nutraceuticals and Weight Loss