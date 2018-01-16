2018 Gold Stocks and Investment Report is Designed by INN to Educate Investors Through a Collection of Articles and Expert Opinions

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2018) - Investing News Network (INN) announces the release of its 2018 Gold Stocks and Investment Report free report. This unique collection of original articles offers investors direct access to expert opinions and professional guidance on investing in gold. It is available to anyone with an interest in the industry and can be downloaded as a PDF or viewed on any web browser.

"Our leading team of experienced writers spoke with thought leaders in the gold industry to create this report. Using our connections with experts, we offer investors information they may never have access to on their own," said Nick Smith, CEO and publisher at INN.

This report offers investors access to:

the top gold news stories of 2017

a quarter-by-quarter review of the main gold trends of 2017 with commentary by experts

a discussion on the 2018 gold forecast with executives from top gold companies

Investors can use this report to learn about:

the outlook for gold in 2018

the best-performing junior gold stocks of 2017 on the TSXV

the top-gaining gold stocks of 2017 on the TSX

"We educate investors in the industry by highlighting the benefits of investing in gold and facilitating discussions around the current trends and outlook for gold in 2018," Smith added.

INN simplifies the process of conducting research and allows investors direct access to the latest news and to thought leaders in the industry.

To get an enriched overview of the industry, investors can download the 2018 Gold Stocks and Investment Report free report.

About INN

INN publishes InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community and provides trusted news and education for investors in over 40 targeted categories. INN publishes original, high-quality, independent articles covering all aspects of the investment markets.

With over 350,000 monthly visitors and 800,000 page views per month, INN is a multi-platform publisher dedicated to educating investors with the latest market trends, live interviews and independent content written by world-class journalists. INN is a source for anyone looking to stay informed about the investing landscape and make educated investment decisions. INN taps into what is influencing the market and connects visitors with over 180 companies in the resource, technology and life science sectors.

