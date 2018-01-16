Webinar will share strategies on how to prepare for the new data handling regulation

Digital River, Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions, will present a free webinar, "How to get your ecommerce ready for the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)" on January 31 at 10:00 a.m. CST time. The presenters will talk about the widespread impact the GDPR will have on ecommerce companies and outline the steps they must take to comply when the new regulation goes into effect in May 2018. Register now for the upcoming webinar at http://driv.ws/i1.

The European Parliament and Council introduced the GDPR to standardize data protection requirements across the European Union (EU). The GDPR will change the way business is conducted with consumers around the world, with massive implications for global ecommerce. Nearly every organization that does online business and processes or receives data of EU citizens, regardless of the company's geographic location, must be compliant with the higher standard of data handling practices. Businesses not fully compliant with GDPR risk facing fines of up to 4 percent of their annual global revenue, or 20 million Euros whichever is greater.

"Digital River specializes in global ecommerce and is committed to partnering with our clients, taking on the risks of selling in global markets by managing regulatory compliance and taxes on their behalf," said Christopher Rence, Digital River's chief information and risk officer. "While many brands are either unaware or unsure of the impact the GDPR will have on their businesses, the dedicated teams at Digital River are prepared to ensure GDPR readiness by May of 2018, when the new regulation will be in full force. Following the webinar, attendees will be at a competitive advantage, have solid strategies for meeting new data handling requirements, and understand how to strengthen the relationship between its brand and EU customers while being respectful of consumer privacy concerns."

On-Demand Webinars

Recently, Digital River, in partnership with DHL, hosted a webinar, titled "Taking Control of Your Ecommerce Destiny: A Global Story." The webinar is now available on-demand and outlines ecommerce strategies for brands to deliver greater value to customers through the direct online channel. Presenter Howard West, senior director of global strategies at Digital River, discusses current international ecommerce market trends, including the rising influence of online marketplaces, which are not only making it more difficult for brands to stand out, but also turning D2C ecommerce strategies into urgent priorities.

