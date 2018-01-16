DNO ASA: DNO Receives 10 Awards in Norway's APA Licensing Round

Oslo, 16 January 2018 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary DNO Norge AS has been awarded participation in 10 exploration licenses under Norway's Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) 2017 licensing round.

Of the 10 licenses, seven are in the North Sea, one in the Norwegian Sea and two in the Barents Sea.

Prior to today's announcement, DNO held interests in 11 licenses offshore Norway and the United Kingdom, of which eight are on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and three on the UK Continental Shelf.

The new awards under the APA 2017 licensing round include:

PL 921: Statoil Petroleum AS (operator), Petoro AS, DNO Norge AS (30%)

PL 922: Spirit Energy Norge AS (operator), Maersk Oil Norway AS, VNG Norge AS, DNO Norge AS (20%)

PL 923: Statoil Petroleum AS (operator), Petoro AS, Wellesley Petroleum AS, DNO Norge AS (20%)

PL 924: Statoil Petroleum AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (30%)

PL 926: Faroe Petroleum Norge AS (operator), Concedo ASA, DNO Norge AS (30%)

PL 929: ENGIE E&P Norge AS (operator), DEA Norge AS, Pandion Energy AS, DNO Norge AS (20%)

PL 931: Wellesley Petroleum AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (40%)

PL 943: Statoil Petroleum AS (operator), Capricorn Norge AS, DNO Norge AS (30%)

PL 951: Aker BP ASA (operator), Eni Norge AS, Concedo ASA, DNO Norge AS (20%)

PL 953: Wintershall Norge AS (operator), Concedo ASA, DNO Norge AS (30%)

--

--

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East-North Africa region and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, Oman, Somaliland, Tunisia, Yemen and the United Kingdom.

--

