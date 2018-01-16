Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: Cannabis Sativa Presents a First-Look at the Politically Inspired Film "I Am Gary Johnson"

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is pleased to present the documentary "I Am Gary Johnson" and panel discussion of political influencers January 23rd, 2018 during the Sundance Film Festival.

The Sundance Film Festival is a juggernaut of networking for entertainment industry leaders and emerging artists. Films are bought and sold as commodities while thousands of aspiring filmmakers, veteran actors, and brand executives creatively navigate the Festival hierarchy of prestigious guests and invitation only events taking place throughout the picturesque town of Park City Utah.

This year the Festival highlights 110 films from 29 countries and roughly 20 independent First-Look events scattered among venues up and down Park City's busy Main Street proper. Among the coveted events, "I Am Gary Johnson" a comprehensive look at the 2016 Johnson/Weld Presidential Campaign of two-term Governors Gary Johnson and Bill Weld, and Libertarian movement inching toward official recognition as a viable 3rd party.

Directed by Brando Eaton (Dexter, MTV), the Documentary features compelling unseen footage of the campaign trail and candid, post-election interviews with political insiders, Johnson/Weld staff, and the former candidates. Exploring the impact, successful achievements, and regrettable moments from the campaign and the Libertarian attempt at becoming POTUS.

Principle photography for the film is scheduled to continue through February of this year. Followed by a limited nationwide theatrical release March 15th in Los Angeles, Boston, Salt Lake City, Denver, Phoenix, and Providence. "We hope to add additional cities throughout the country in the coming months." Eaton Said. "It's an interesting story, regardless of one's political views. The 2016 Presidential Election was the most polarizing in US history."

Presenting the First-Look of "I Am Gary Johnson" is Cannabis Sativa INC., which Governor Gary Johnson helmed as CEO before resigning to pursue, and ultimately winning, the Presidential Nomination of the Libertarian Party. In addition to the preview, the celebrity infused, gourmet catered event, hosts a diverse panel of political luminaries including Larry Sharpe, New York Candidate for Governor, Nicholas Sarwark, Libertarian National Committee Chair, and Executive Director of the Freedom for America Super PAC R.J. Lyman. With other high-profile guest announcements coming later this week.

