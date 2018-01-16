US stocks were at record highs in early trade on Tuesday as the Dow breached the 26,000 level for the first time, with sentiment underpinned by earnings from the likes of Citigroup and UnitedHealth. At 1520 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1% at 26,057.32, setting a fresh intraday record above 26,000, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were up 0.6% and 0.8% at 2,803.90 and 7,319.18, respectively. In corporate news, Citigroup rose following the bank's quarterly earnings. Although it ...

