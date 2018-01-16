Kutcho Copper Corp.: Kutcho Copper to Present at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSX-V: KC) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21-22 at booth #1006.

Mr. Vince Sorace, President & CEO will be presenting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 22nd in Workshop 1. Mr. Sorace will also be participating in a copper panel discussion at 2:20 PM on Sunday, January 21st in Workshop 5.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company will progress the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.

