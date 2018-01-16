Build-A-Bear CeleBEARates National Hug Day with Hugs from Mascot Bearemyto Support Barnardo's

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --National Hug Day is just around the corner, and this yearBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW),an interactive destination where guests can create personalised furry friends, is celeBEARating with bear hugs for an important cause! Join in the fun and embrace the power of hugs with Bearemy, the Build-A-Bear mascot, in Build-A-Bear Workshop stores across the country.

WHAT: In support of Barnardo's, Build-A-Bear Workshop is inviting Guests to visit local stores at 1 p.m. (all time zones) on National Hug Day and give a bear hug to Bearemy, the ambassador of hugs. For every hug from Bearemy, Build-A-Bear Foundation will donate £1 to Barnardo's (up to £5,000).





Additionally, now through 15 Feb. 2018, U.K. Guests of Build-A-Bear Workshop can share the love and support Barnardo's by donating in stores or online at buildabear.co.uk.





All donations will go directly to the nonprofit organisation to help transform the lives of the U.K.'s most vulnerable children.



WHEN: 1 p.m. (all time zones) on 21 Jan. 2018



WHERE: Build-A-Bear Workshop stores

For store locations, please visit:

https://www.buildabear.co.uk/storefinder



VISUALS



Guests giving hugs to Bearemy

Build-A-Bear Workshop make-your-own furry friend experience

About Build-A-Bear

Founded in St. Louis in 1997, Build-A-Bear, a global brand kids love and parents trust, seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has approximately 400 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom and China, and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East. The company was named to the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work Forlist for the ninth year in a row in 2017. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted a total revenue of $364.2 million in fiscal 2016. For more information, visitbuildabear.com.

About Barnardo's

The charity has helped transform the lives of millions of disadvantaged children in the UK, and continues to help families to build a better future. In 2016/17 more than 272,000 children, young people, parents and carers were supported by Barnardo's through more than 1,000 services across the UK, such as young carers, care leavers, foster carers and adoptive parents, training and skills or parenting classes. Visit www.barnardos.org.uk to find out more. Registered charity No. 216250 and SC037605.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/629398/Bearemy_Build_A_Bear.jpg