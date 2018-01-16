Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market Research 2017-2021 with AkzoNobel, CABB, Daicel, Denak, The Dow Chemical Company, Jubilant Life Sciences, MCAA & Niacet Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global monochloroacetic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 3.67% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



One trend in the market is capacity expansion in APAC. APAC holds more than half of the global market, regarding value, and is expected to remain the same even during the forecast period, due to rapid urbanization in China; India; Indonesia; and other developing countries. The Global MCAA capacity has doubled, in terms of production, in the past five years, with China and India as leading manufacturing countries.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of MCAA derivatives in textile industries. The main application of MCAA is in the production of carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), which is used as finishing agents for the textile; adhesives; detergents; and leather and paper industries. MCAA is extensively used by the chemical industry as intermediates, especially in the synthesis of indigo dyes and textile auxiliaries. CMC is used to manufacture foam-resistant films that are non-staining, have good adhesiveness, and are stretchable. It secures the texture of the yarn. The use of CMC in the textile industry is expected to increase during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatile prices of raw materials. The important raw materials used in the production of monochloroacetic acid is chlorine and glacial acetic acid. Acetic acid is usually synthesized from acetaldehyde by catalytic oxidation. Acetaldehyde is, in turn, obtained by the catalytic hydration of acetylene or through catalytic dehydrogenation of ethanol. The price of ethanol is directly related to the price of acetic acid, which is indirectly dependent on that of crude oils.



Key vendors

AkzoNobel

CABB

Daicel Corporation

Denak

The Dow Chemical Company

Jubilant Life Sciences

MCAA SE

Niacet

Other prominent vendors

Abhishek Impex

Alfa Aesar

anugrah

Archit Organosys

Merck

Nufarm

S.R. Drugs and Intermediates

Sandong MinJi Chemical

Shiv Chem Industries

Swati Chemical Industries

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hntltx/global?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716