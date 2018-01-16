Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) shares.

On January 4, 2016, Capitala Finance Corp. announced that Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC ("Capitala Investment Advisors"), the affiliate that manages the Company's investment activities, had agreed to waive its quarterly incentive fee.

On August 7, 2017, Capitala Finance Corp. disclosed that six of its investments were on non-accrual status - twice as many as in the previous quarter.

On August 8, 2017, Capitala Finance Corp. disclosed that Capitala Investment Advisors had been losing professional talent in underwriting and portfolio management since waiving its incentive fee, which had caused an increase in the number of the Company's nonaccrual investments.

On December 28, 2017, a securities class action lawsuit was filed Capitala Finance Corp. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Capitala Investment Advisors had been losing professional talent in both underwriting and portfolio management due to the waiving of its incentive fee, that such loss of talent negatively impacted the quality of the Company's investment portfolio, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

