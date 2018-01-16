BioEconomy Investor Will be Hosting Gevo, Inc.'s CEO, Dr. Patrick Gruber on January 18th, 2018 as Part of the alphaDIRECT BioEconomy Investor Virtual Conference Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / alphaDIRECT BioEconomy Investor, a research and Investor Intelligence firm, announced today that Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), will participate in the alphaDIRECT BioEconomy Investor Virtual Conference Series on Thursday, January 18th, 2018 at 11:00 AM PST/ 2:00 PM EST.

Gevo is a leading renewable technology, chemical products, and next generation biofuels company. Gevo has developed proprietary technology that uses a combination of synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, chemistry and chemical engineering to focus primarily on the production of isobutanol, as well as related products from renewable feedstocks.

Investors interested in participating in the event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay after the presentation ends on January 18th, 2018.

Registration Link: https://pgi.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1178365&tp_key=85b6c0a4ca

