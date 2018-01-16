Fonon Corporation is Announcing Successful Recording of 15 Laser System Models with the FDA

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / Shareholder Update: Fonon Corporation (OTC PINK: FNON) is announcing successful recording of 15 laser system models with the FDA.

Fonon Corporation successfully recorded 15 laser system models with FDA on November 2017, as Class 1 laser products as pursuant to the regulations for administration and enforcement of the Radiation Control for Health and Safety Act of 1968 (Title 21), Code of Federal Regulations, Subchapter J designated by the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) that meets the full requirements for a stand-alone laser system.

As an added level of security, all Fonon Corporation's laser system models are equipped with redundantly switched safety interlocks to help prevent accidental exposure to direct or excess laser radiation.

With meeting the FDA and CDRH requirements, Fonon Corporation opens the gateway for 15 products to immediately enter into all US industries for sale and purchase - potentially doubling 2018 revenue in comparison to the previous year.

About Fonon Corporation

Fonon designs laser-based material processing technologies for advanced industrial manufacturing and manufactures state of the art equipment utilizing those technologies. The company products empower manufacturers in the areas of application-specific 3D metal printing (additive manufacturing), and 2D and 3D laser cutting, marking and engraving applications (subtractive manufacturing). Our products and technologies are used today in every sector of any manufacturing industry from food and beverage to medical, aerospace and semiconductor. For more information about Fonon, visit www.fonon.us.

