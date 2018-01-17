Innovation and Functionality Fuel Market Demand for Enterprise Video Communications Service



LONDON, 2018-01-17 04:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications today announced that it has significantly increased its UK headcount over the last quarter and is relocating to larger London premises as it gears up for further anticipated growth in 2018. Zoom UK has seen year on year revenue grow by over 275 per cent and a nearly 150 per cent YOY increase in its UK customer base. Overall, Zoom has seen its EMEA customer base grow by almost 150 per cent in the past year, and its revenues grow over 175 per cent over the same time frame.



Zoom's cloud-based platform and intuitive user experience helps organisations drive overall communication and collaboration across mobile, desktop, and meeting spaces. UK brands or divisions now using Zoom include Sophos, TransferWise, Beamly, Skyscanner, Starberry, and AND Digital.



Zoom was recently highlighted as one of the leaders in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions for the second time in a row. Other global milestones for Zoom in 2017 included:



-- Hosting over 20 billion annualised meeting minutes (up from 6.9B last year) -- Counting 40 per cent of the Fortune 50 as customers -- Expanding customer options by establishing partnerships with Polycom and Crestron, as well as optimising its integration with Cisco video endpoints -- Significant positive cash flow with $100 million in Series D funding from leading venture capital firm Sequoia at a $1B valuation (total $145.5 MM funding) -- Increasing its already industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) to 72 -- Named the fastest growing app on Okta in the EMEA market -- Hosting Zoomtopia, its first annual user conference, where it showcased a series of product innovations, including digital signage, enhanced integration with Slack, support for Workplace by Facebook, and recording transcripts



Impressed by Zoom's user-friendly enterprise product suite is Al Pooley, VP of Infrastructure & Cloud Services at Sophos, who commented: "Our global enterprise suffered from too many communications solutions, all of which left us unsatisfied in one way or another, particularly regarding ease of use, integrations, and scalability. We needed to find a better way to connect our 77 offices and numerous remote workers." Pooley continued: "Zoom has provided us one comprehensive communications solution that scales across all our end users and meeting spaces. Zoom has been pivotal in enabling us to build and strengthen teams across multiple geographies quickly and cost-effectively. Most importantly, our users, right up to our CEO, love it."



Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom, added: "As the market demands effortless collaboration and future-proof technologies, Zoom has demonstrated our ability to increase productivity and reduce costs by providing the first solution specifically designed with video in mind. Already established as one of the fastest-growing business applications globally, we see a highly successful 2017 as the perfect springboard to achieving even more in 2018 for our UK and worldwide customers."



Daniel Creigh, head of UK & Ireland at Zoom, commented: "The rapid growth of Zoom across the UK has been fuelled by an ever-increasing demand for simple-to-use and secure meeting experiences. Zoom has met these demands for streamlined communications, while enhancing business processes and delighting our users at every turn."



About Zoom Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with a secure, easy cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, messaging, and webinars across mobile, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Zoom Rooms is the original software-based conference room solution used around the world in board, conference, huddle, and training rooms, as well as executive offices and classrooms. Founded in 2011, Zoom helps businesses and organisations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Zoom is a private company headquartered in San Jose, CA, USA. Visit zoom.us and follow @zoom_us.



