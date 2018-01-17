NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Jan 17, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and NEC Asia Pacific today announced the successful completion of three Safety and Security test bed projects, held in and near Jurong Island, under the Safety and Security Industry Programme (SSIP) 2020. The SSIP 2020 is led by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and done in collaboration with JTC.The three trials were conducted over a period of 12 months from September 2016, and are aimed at using data analytics and security insights to address Singapore's safety and security needs. The trials involved early detection of suspicious behaviour, off-site security clearance of authorised personnel and on-the-spot enrolment for first-time visitor access to controlled areas.In the first trial, NEC provided and tested a system that utilised its high performance NeoFace Facial Recognition software together with the Intelligent Complex Event Processing engine which correlates audio and video analytics, to detect suspicious behaviour and identify Persons of Interest (POIs) in both indoor and outdoor areas.The second trial facilitated off-site security clearance for entry of authorised personnel into Jurong Island, thus reducing congestion at checkpoints. NEC provided and tested a Bus Sensors Monitoring Management System using customised tamper-proof security sensors to prevent unauthorised opening of vehicle doors during bus journeys.The third trial tested the feasibility of an automated system to provide a more efficient method of enrolling first-time visitors for entry into Jurong Island. The system leveraged NEC's world-leading(1) biometric solution to expedite clearance of such visitors via on-the-spot facial and fingerprint recognition enrolment at car inspection bays.For all the 3 trials, the technologies provided real-time monitoring and alerts to the simulated Command Centre, to inform the authorities of activities which may require law enforcement action.As one of the world leaders in ICT and Public Safety solutions, NEC hopes to further collaborate with the government to address heightened security threats in the areas of critical infrastructure, border control and city surveillance for a safer and more secure Singapore.MHA Quote"Our safety and security agencies are continuously seeking to make use of new technologies and innovation to keep up with challenges and maintain our operational excellence. Testing innovative solutions through the SSIP provides a useful platform to do so, and we look forward to more collaboration with solutions providers to address safety and security challenges, and to serve the public better," said Mr Ng Yeow Boon, Senior Director of MHA's Ops-Tech Group.JTC quote"JTC is always on the lookout for new solutions to ensure a safer environment in our industrial space. A key example is how we achieved better security operations by improving biometric access control at Jurong Island. We are pleased to support these latest efforts to test bed new security innovations," said Heah Soon Poh, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Engineering and Operations Group, JTC.NEC quote"NEC is pleased to be part of the SSIP 2020 initiative to utilise Singapore as a test bed to develop and deploy advanced next generation security solutions that can be scaled for use globally. We are committed to working closely with the authorities and corporations to create a safer and more secure environment for citizens and communities," said Lim Kok Quee, Managing Director and Deputy CEO (ASEAN Sub-Region) of NEC Asia Pacific.In June 2014, an NEC-led consortium completed the first phase of the Safe City Test Bed initiative at Orchard Road for the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Economic Development Board.(1)NEC's Video Face Recognition Technology Ranks First in NIST Testinghttp://www.nec.com/en/press/201703/global_20170316_01.htmlNEC's Fingerprint Identification Technology Ranks First Again in NIST Testinghttp://www.nec.com/en/press/201503/global_20150309_01.htmlAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.