BGC Brokers' Capitalab Announces Its Largest Initial Margin Optimisation In Rates

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Capitalab, a division of BGC Brokers L.P. ("BGC Brokers"), an entity within BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) today announced that its Initial Margin Optimisation ("IMO") service has completed its largest G4 Interest Rates IMO to date.

More than 15 counterparties have participated in the IMO, thereby multilaterally shrinking delta, vega and curvature bilateral counterparty risks and significantly reducing both non-cleared Initial Margin (IM) and cleared IM at the Central Clearing Counterparty (CCP).

Capitalab now incorporates compression as part of the margin optimisation cycle, compressing trades executed in the previous IMO cycle prior to executing new ones. This is designed to help avoid a build-up of participants' notional exposure and crowded options exercise profiles.

"Capitalab's solution optimises clients' IM exposure, provides considerable savings on funding and helps manage the removal of previous IMO cycle trades created before their expiry, in order to reduce counterparty expiry management," said David Bachelier, Singapore-based co-founder of Capitalab.

Capitalab's IMO service allows participants to reduce bilateral initial margin following the enforcement of new Uncleared Margin Rules, in place since September 2016.

"This IMO cycle highlights the snowball effect of an efficient IM reduction tool. We delivered an order of magnitude more savings and combined seamless execution of bilateral swaptions and cleared interest rate swaps with straight through processing of new trades and legacy trade compression, thereby providing a simple and efficient IMO service," said Gavin Jackson, Capitalab's London-based co-founder.

"We appreciate Capitalab's innovative solution for reducing non-cleared Initial Margin funding costs in the Interest Rates space across multiple currencies and risk factors, as well as the combined compression solution for eliminating any associated expiry risk management burden," said Chloe Cadene, Global Head of Markets Financial Resources Management, HSBC.

"The planned timing of compression and a new cycle represent another big step forward as this avoids the funding spikes - the enhancement in the execution will allow more optimisation as banks have so far held back on how many trades to include in a cycle," said an XVA trader from a leading Global investment bank.

"We are excited following the execution of Capitalab's joint IM Optimisation and Compression solution, realising a significant saving in the cost of Initial Margin funding whilst addressing the operational complications surrounding expiry management. We welcome the strong market uptake of the service and look forward to future cycles," said a senior stakeholder at a leading European investment bank.

