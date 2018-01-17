Skanska Launches First Perovskite Solar Cell Application in Office Buildings with Saule Technologies

WARSAW, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska's commercial development business unit in Central Eastern Europe will be the first developer worldwide to cover office buildings with semi-transparent perovskite solar cells on a commercial scale. This will revolutionize the approach towards energy self-sufficient buildings. Saule Technologies will be the technology provider. The initial implementation tests are planned for 2018 in Poland.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/629444/Skanska_Logo.jpg

Energy independent office projects are now becoming a reality thanks to perovskite technology which is ready to be integrated into building facades. Skanska will apply the test-cells onto its projects in 2018, creating a significant milestone towards zero-energy and carbon neutral office investments. The developer has exclusive rights to use Saule Technologies' solar cell solutions, as stated in a license-based agreement signed between the companies, in building facades and noise barriers across all Skanska markets worldwide. Perovskite technology means benefits for the developer, tenants and communities - favorable implementation costs, lower energy costs and consumption, and lower carbon footprints.

Perovskite is a crystalline material that has great potential to replace silicon - currently the world's most popular semiconductor in solar cell applications. Saule Technologies has been working on the application of ink-jet printing for fabricating free-form perovskite solar modules since 2014. This technique allows customization of the shape, color and size of the module depending on particular needs and installs them wherever there is a free area on the building. This means not being limited to the roof and static insolation angles, which dramatically increases the ability to harness energy from sun. The stability and water resistance of the modules makes them ideal for the construction industry. The company has conducted advanced research on the technology with leading international universities in the UK, Israel, Germany, Italy and Spain. With a Japanese investor on board, along with support from several research grants worth more than EUR 20 million, Saule Technologies is now working on a large-scale, prototype production line.

www.sauletech.com

Sweden-based Skanska Group is determined to be the leading green developer and builder. The company has been asignatoryto the United Nations Global Compact since 2001. In 2009, as one of the first developers in CEE, Skanska introduced LEED certification to the office market, and announced the implementation of the WELL Building Standard in 2017. Usage of perovskite solar cells for zero-energy buildings is just the latest innovation in Skanska's sustainable building strategy. www.skanska.com/property

Nick Derasmo

Director - Communications (Media & Content)

Skanska USA Inc.

Tel.: +1 516 603 7150

E-mail: nick.derasmo@skanska.com



Aleksandra Markiewicz

External Communication Manager

Skanska

Tel.: +48 797 229 147

E-mail: aleksandra.markiewicz@skanska.pl

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/629446/Skanska_Saule_Technologies.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/629445/Skanska_Solar_Cells.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/629447/Skanska_Office_Buildings.jpg