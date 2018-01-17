NOKIA: Nokia cloud-native packet core solution selected by Telia Company to deliver enhanced mobile broadband and manage mobile network data demand

Press Release

Nokia cloud-native packet core solution selected by Telia Company to deliver enhanced mobile broadband and manage mobile network data demand

Nokia selected as sole vendor for cloud packet core for the whole Telia Company in Nordics and Baltics, covering Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia and Lithuania

Nokia's Cloud Native Packet Core provides flexibility, scale and performance to meet demands of enhanced mobile broadband, prepare for enhanced digital services

Solution also allows Telia to deliver on its objectives for competitive operations by increasing automation of service introduction and operations

17 January 2018

Espoo, Finland - Telia Company has chosen Nokia's cloud packet core (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/packet-core) solution to profitably deliver enhanced mobile broadband, and to provide the massively scalable platform required as part of Telia's Next Generation Core. Nokia's AirGile cloud-native design enables Telia to benefit from a full cloud architecture, allowing it to streamline engineering and operations to run on a common infrastructure across all six countries in which it operates. This will contribute to Telia's ambition for competitive operations, lowering the cost of introducing and operating data services, substantially accelerating time-to-market for differentiated services and expanding business productivity.

As a next step towards harmonization for a more efficient packet core network, Telia Company will evolve their physical common multi-country evolved packet core to a common cloud native solution on a shared cloud infrastructure. Nokia's industry leading and field-proven cloud-native packet core, including its Cloud Mobility Manager (https://networks.nokia.com/products/mobility-manager) and Cloud Mobile Gateway (https://networks.nokia.com/products/mobile-gateway) is a key enabler in this transformation . Nokia will begin the deployment of Telia's new core network in multiple data center locations across the company's operations.

As part of its AirGile cloud-native core portfolio, Nokia's packet core design provides the reliability, scalability, flexibility and performance Telia needs to meet the networking requirements and economics for a diverse and demanding range of digital services and applications for consumers and enterprises. The Nokia solution anchors multi-technology access across wireless licensed, shared, unlicensed spectrum and fixed network technologies, and delivers automated cloud networking with dynamic lifecycle management capabilities. These capabilities will help Telia improve service delivery, agility and operational efficiency for its mobile customers.

Sri Reddy, senior vice-president of Nokia's IP and Optical business, said: "There is tremendous potential with the continued growth of mobile broadband, and with new services and 5G in the near future. To take advantage of these opportunities, Telia must deploy a new generation cloud-native packet core that is able to connect to a greater variety of devices and deliver a broader range of services over multiple access technologies. Nokia uniquely combines field-proven cloud-native software, cloud technologies and mobile and IP routing expertise to help Telia speed up service delivery, deliver greater scale and capacity and operate its network more efficiently. Plus, because our cloud packet core is built on our robust, field proven router software (SROS), it provides Telia with a solid foundational framework for the evolution of its 4G and the path forward to 5G."

