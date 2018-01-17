Hunton Williams LLP continues the expansion of its global corporate practice with the addition of Angus Duncanas a partner in the firm's London office. He brings more than 25 years of experience handling complex structured finance and specialty finance transactions.

Duncan has represented clients on securitizations and financings involving a range of assets, including loans, consumer receivables, real estate, and hedge fund interests. He has worked on a number of "market firsts" including Europe's first CRE CDO, the first European pro rata CLO, the first European CLO managed by a hedge fund and the first catastrophe bond transaction incorporating a tri-partite repo structure. Recently, his practice has had a focus on acting for new entrants to the financial markets, both in the UK and overseas. He also advises on insurance-linked securities, including sidecars, industry loss warranties and privately placed transactions with respect to catastrophe, mortality and longevity risk using the capital markets.

"Angus brings significant experience with UK and EU structured finance transactions and securitization markets," said Thomas Y. Hiner, who heads the structured finance and securitization practice with Michael Nedzbala. "He will be a great fit as we further solidify our position as a global structured finance, specialty finance and securitization practice."

"I am excited to join a practice known for its innovative approach to securitization and structured finance," Duncan said. "It is an extraordinarily talented group of lawyers and I look forward to continuing to grow the practice in the UK."

A graduate of the University of Manchester, Duncan is consistently recognized by industry publications and independent commentators such as The Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners as one of the world's leading securitization, structured finance and derivatives lawyers. Prior to joining Hunton Williams, Duncan was a partner with three other global law firms.

Hunton Williams is a long-standing market leader in structured finance and securitization. For more than 30 years, it has represented clients in connection with mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities offerings and other structured financing matters. The practice is the vanguard of the development of securitization and structured finance techniques, having represented the issuer of the first REMIC program backed by the full faith and credit of the United States, the first auto loan synthetic securitization transaction, the first RMBS structure involving the issuance of floating-rate securities, the first securitization of re-performing FHA and VA loans, the first master trust servicer advance securitization structure in 2002, and the groundbreaking first GSE/Agency credit risk transfer issuances in 2013.

