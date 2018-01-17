SAI Global Selected by Online Gaming Company Betway to Enhance High Standards of Compliance

Enhanced risk oversight, combined with closer operational integration, to support gaming group's business performance and market differentiation

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Betway, one of Europe's leading online gambling operators offering sports betting, casino, bingo, poker and games, to provide visibility and workflow automation across the company's complex licensing and risk management program.

Betway, licensed in eight jurisdictions across Europe, recognized the need for a single view of compliance and risk across the organization to support their business objectives and customer-first brand promise. Placing an emphasis on the value of a sustained regulatory program supporting the delivery of its gaming experience, Betway sought a solution to automate and streamline current internal processes and reporting cross-business, and reduce manual workaround for documentation tracking while creating a proper document repository.

Implementation of SAI Global's market-leading integrated risk management software will help Betway reduce regulatory risk through automated process flows to manage and monitor incidents and investigations, document management, and audit and reporting. SAI Global's ease-of-use and time to value-- including enterprise-level licensing and pricing-- supported Betway's multi-team, cross-company use case for integrated management of compliance.

"Of the nine risk management products we reviewed, SAI Global stood out as a trustworthy partner with a regulatory management model built with the gambling industry in mind," said Roger Parkes, Global Head of Compliance and Regulatory Affairs for Betway. "The software is simple and flexible enough to be used across multiple areas of compliance, has been configured to meet the needs of our sector and SAI took the time to understand our business and objectives."

Tracking licensing and other regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions presents an increasing operational challenge for gaming companies. SAI Global enables operators to meet these demands with a simple, integrated system which means they can focus on ensuring their companies are leaders in building trust and a reputation for excellence.

"SAI Global's software solutions will help Betway enhance its already high standard of regulatory compliance," said Jan Kruger, SAI Global's Executive Vice President of Risk. "We are delighted to work with a gaming brand that have cemented their reputation as a market leader when it comes to compliance as we continue to invest in the product to improve usage and support for the gambling market."

About SAI Global

SAI Global helps organizations proactively manage risk to create trust and achieve business excellence, growth, and sustainability. Our integrated risk management solutions are a combination of leading capabilities, services and advisory offerings that operate across the entire risk lifecycle allowing businesses to focus else ware. Together, these tools and knowledge enable clients to develop a holistic, integrated view of risk.

We have global reach with locations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. For more visit www.saiglobal.com.

About Betway

Betway is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and poker. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Ireland. Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man, Stockholm and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,000 people.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including ESSA, the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS) and the Remote Gambling Association (RGA). It is also a partner of the Professional Players Federation (PPF) and is a donor to BeGambleAware.

In addition to the flagship Betway brand, the Betway Group operates a number of other brands including Dream Bingo, Bingo on the Box, Spin Casino and the Hippodrome Online Casino. For more information about Betway's various products and licenced brands, please visitwww.betwaygroup.com.

