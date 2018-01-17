Valmet: Valmet to supply a repeat order of OptiConcept M board production line for Pratt Industries in North America

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply an OptiConcept M board production line with automation for Pratt Paper (IN), LLC for Pratt's new greenfield paper mill in Wapakoneta, Ohio, USA. The mill will use 100% recovered paper to produce lightweight and high-performance linerboard and corrugated medium. This will be the second OptiConcept M board production line for Pratt and is repeating the order of PM 16, which successfully started up in Valparaiso, Indiana, USA, in 2015 (http://www.valmet.com/media/news/press-releases/2015/valmet-supplied-opticoncept-m-board-making-line-started-up-at-pratt-industries-in-the-usa/). The start-up of the new board machine, PM 17, is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The order is included in Valmet's fourth quarter of 2017 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 40-50 million.

"Start-up of the previous Valmet-supplied OptiConcept M (PM 16) in Valparaiso, Indiana, was exceptional. We have also been able to exceed some of the design features of the machine resulting in very good production figures. Both board machines in Valparaiso and Wapakoneta are showcases for the latest in 21st century paper-making technology," says Anthony Pratt, Global Chairman of Pratt Industries.

Valmet OptiConcept M (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/new-lines/opticoncept-m/) board making line is designed to use less water, electricity and raw materials."We want to help many companies to meet their sustainability goals without sacrificing their high-performance packaging requirements. That's important not only for our environment but also for our customers who realize the importance of sustainable packaging," says Pratt.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's scope of delivery will be similar to the Pratt PM 16 started-up in 2015 with a complete OptiConcept M board production line from headbox to winder with a wide scope of automation.

"OptiConcept M is a new and modular way to design, build and operate a paper machine. Its modular approach enables short delivery times, quick start-up and low project costs. This will be Valmet's second OptiConcept M installation in North America and 15th globally. We are all proud to continue the work and cooperation with Pratt on this project," says Mike Gray, Vice President, Capital Business, Valmet North America.

The new machine will have a wire width of 6.24 meters and a design speed of 1,100 m/min (3,900-4,000 ft/min) with a basis weight range of 127-195 g/m2. The capacity will be 360,000 metric tonnes per year (400,000 short t).

Valmet's OptiConcept M board machine

Information about the customer Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries is America's 5th Largest Corrugated Packaging Company and the world's largest, privately-held 100% recycled paper and packaging company, with more than 4,000 employees dedicated to the environment and sustainability. Pratt was founded in the USA some 25 years ago and, since then, has shown growth with sophisticated manufacturing facilities in more than 20 states.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2016 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

