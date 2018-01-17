Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports Financial Statements Bulletin 2017 to be published on February 8, 2018

Amer Sports Corporation

January 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

Amer Sports Financial Statements Bulletin 2017 to be published on February 8, 2018

Amer Sports Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2017 on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at around 1:00 p.m. Finnish time. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held the same day at 3:00 p.m. Finnish time. To participate, please call +44 (0) 20 7572 1187 or +49 (0) 69 2222 4998, PIN 70916118#.

The conference can also be followed live via

https://amersports.videosync.fi/financialstatements2017 (https://amersports.videosync.fi/financialstatements2017).

A replay of the conference call and a transcript will be available later at the same internet address. The replay numbers are +44 (0)20 3426 2807 or +49 (0) 69 2222 33985, conference number 694440#.

For more information, please contact:

Heli Harri, Communications Manager, tel. +358 40 7184 799, heli.harri@amersports.com

www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx, Mavic, Suunto and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

