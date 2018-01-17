ATOS: Atos launches three new services to enhance its global FinTech Partner Program

Paris, France- January 17 2018 - Atos (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_02_15/atos-positioned-leaders-quadrant-gartner-magic-quadrant-sap-application-services-eme), a global leader in digital transformation, today announces three new initiatives to strengthen its global FinTech Partner program (https://atos.net/fintech/homehttps:/atos.net/fintech/home); FinLab, its cloud-based platform to facilitate the creation of new joint services; FinHub, a Fintech on-boarding program and FinNet, an insights and trends knowledge portal. Uniting FinTechs, InsurTechs and RegTechs with top Financial Services businesses, Atos FinTech Partner program aims to co-create and bring-to-market new services.

FinLab: A Growth Engine for Joint Value Creation for banks and insurers

Atos' FinLab is a hybrid Cloud-based platform, combined with Atos' business, technical and API integration expertise, which enables banks, insurers and their selected FinTech partners to develop new services. A differentiating feature of Atos' FinLab is the ability to create customer-specific end-to-end journeys (Loans Origination, My Finance Pal 2.0, and Digital Assistant), which combine bundled services and APIs of various Fintech solutions.

FinHub: Fast-track On-boarding in only 2-4 weeks for FinTechs

With Atos' FinHub, Fintechs get access to an extensive network of major Financial Services companies with full legal and go-to-market support from Atos, to develop a collaborative offering that will drive joint business growth, in a fast-track onboarding program of only 2 to 4 weeks. Financial Services businesses benefit from fast access to a large community of prepared, pre-vetted and quality-assured Fintechs, combined with Worldline's assets and supported by Atos' end-to-end integration management.

FinNet: portal on global FinTech landscape

This knowledge portal offers insight into the rapidly-changing FinTech landscape from around the world, nourished by research from dedicated market and customer intelligence teams as well as the expertise of the 135 global experts in the Atos Scientific Community (https://atos.net/en/insights-and-innovation/scientific-community).

Commenting on the launch of these new services, Dan Cohen, Group Senior Vice President at Atos for Global Financial Services, says: "In today's competitive landscape, Financial Institutions need to offer new ways to create value in order to survive and thrive. Fintechs also face compliance, credit and distribution challenges. Our investment in Fintech Services shows our commitment to supportFinancial Institutions by facilitating these partnerships, fostering co-innovation and bringing to market new services that differentiate their business and enable growth."

Referring to the NelsonHall 2017 FinTech Services in Banking report in which Atos is positioned a Leader (https://atos.net/en/2017/awards_2017_07_17/atos-positioned-leader-fintech-services-banking-analyst-firm-nelsonhall), Andy Efstathiou, Banking Sourcing Research Director at NelsonHall says "Atos' key strengths are its strong presence and IP in digital banking and payments with Worldline, an Atos company and theEuropean leader in the payments and transactional services industry,as well as its close relationships with many leading FinTech software vendors to create joint industry solutions."

Through its subsidiary Worldline, European leader in the payments and transactional services industry, Atos brings expertise in e-payment, transactional services and digital banking to Financial Services businesses. Today Atos and Worldline are working closely with around 20 pre-vetted Fintech partners to develop a range of vertical value propositions for some of the world's biggest banks and insurers. These include:

Enriched and seamless Customer Experience, ensuring PSD2 compliancy, while connecting FinTech solutions to Worldline's open digital banking (API) platform and Atos' FinLab;

Agile and efficient retail loans business models;

Solutions to build individual customer DNA (involving analytic processing, Big Data, IoT, Cognitive Computing and Natural Language Processing) to enable banks and insurers to create personalized customer experiences and generate new revenue streams;

E-payment solutions (focusing on mobile payments and wallets, Blockchain, instant payments and payment fraud).



Atos' Fintech partners (https://atos.net/fintech/home) include, amongst others Backbase, Moven, NGdata, Customer Matrix, Friss, e-BankIT and AcceptEasy, which bring expertise in customer experience, customer DNA and analytics, insurance fraud and claims management, customer ID verification and e-billing to Atos' FinTech community.

Reinforcing its position as a leader in the sector, Atos was listed in the IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings Top 25 Enterprise (https://atos.net/en/2017/awards_2017_09_12/atos-named-idc-fintech-rankings-top-25-enterprise-company-idc-financial-insights), as a Leader in the NelsonHall 2017 FinTech Services in Banking (https://atos.net/en/2017/awards_2017_07_17/atos-positioned-leader-fintech-services-banking-analyst-firm-nelsonhall) and in the NelsonHall 2017 Next-generation Mortgage & Loan BPS reports and as a Major Contender in Digital Services for Consumer Banking by Everest Group. Worldline, an Atos Group subsidiary and the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry, was ranked in the IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings Top 100.

