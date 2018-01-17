Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern buys ordinary shares in a directed share issue in Tobin Properties

In a directed share issue Klövern has bought 7 500 000 ordinary shares in Tobin Properties at a price of SEK 20 per share, in total SEK 150 million. Klövern's holding in Tobin Properties after the directed share issue amounts to around 40 per cent of the number of shares and around 42 per cent of the voting rights in the company.

Klövern intends to, within four weeks, come back with a mandatory take-over offer according to Take-over rules for certain trading platforms. This press release does not constitute a take-over offer according to Take-over rules.

For additional information see press release published on 5 December 2017 about the contract Klövern has signed with Tobin Properties, including commitment to guarantee a rights issue of at most 2,592,383 ordinary shares, corresponding to SEK 52 million.



