Interserve is being monitored by the UK government after collapse into insolvency of contracting peer Carillion, news of which sent its shares tumbling on Wednesday. Under pressure over the government's failure to catch Carillion before it fell, a Cabinet Office team has begun to watch Interserve, which issued a pair of profit warnings last autumn. "Ministers are very worried about Interserve, but the team is small and low-key as they are not wanting to unsettle," one official told the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...