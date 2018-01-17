sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

268,20 Euro		+0,20
+0,07 %
WKN: 579919 ISIN: CH0011075394 Ticker-Symbol: ZFIN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
268,03
268,23
13:59
268,00
268,20
13:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC49,60-0,80 %
AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES INC10,300,00 %
AXA SA26,865+0,24 %
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED6,65-1,48 %
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG268,20+0,07 %