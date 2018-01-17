Asset management pioneer will deploy eGain Solve Suite to provide knowledge-infused, AI-guided service across phone and digital touchpoints



SUNNYVALE, Calif., 2018-01-17 12:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today announced that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) selected eGain Solve to provide omnichannel customer service.



Waddell & Reed, founded in 1937, is one of the oldest asset management and financial planning firms in the United States. Waddell & Reed selected eGain Solve, eGain's award-winning suite for customer engagement, for its leading knowledge management, proven AI guidance, and digital-first omnichannel capabilities. The company will deploy the following applications, all part of eGain Solve, to power its contact center modernization initiative:



-- eGain Advisor Desktop: Digital-first, omnichannel agent desktop -- eGain Knowledge+AI: Personalized and proactive knowledge solution with AI-based process guidance



"We plan to leverage eGain technology to enhance our service delivery and expand our servicing touch points for financial advisors," said Matt Kramper, Vice President, Client Experience at Waddell & Reed. "With the eGain cloud platform, we will boost client satisfaction and drive operational efficiency across interaction channels."



"The eGain platform is preferred by brands transforming their service capability with digital and AI technology," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "We are delighted to make it easy for Waddell & Reed to further expand their trusted and consistent customer experience."



More Information



More information about eGain products pertinent to the release is available at:



http://hd.egain.com/wp-content/overviews/egain_overview.pdf



http://www.egain.com/products/knowledge_agent/



http://www.egain.com/products/web_self-service/



http://www.egain.com/products/call-track/



About Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. provides investment management and financial planning services to clients throughout the United States and internationally. The firm distributes investment products through retail unaffiliated channels (encompassing broker/dealer, retirement, and registered investment advisors), retail broker-dealer (its network of independent financial advisors), and the institutional channel (including defined benefit plans, pension plans and endowments, and our subadvisory partnership with Mackenzie in Canada). Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. had total assets under management of approximately $81 billion at Nov. 30, 2017.



About eGain eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.



eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.



eGain media contact Tim Cox ZingPR on behalf of eGain Tim@ZingPR.com