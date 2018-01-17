Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.: Parallax Health Sciences Announces a Blockchain Initiative That Will Provide Security to Its Digital Health Data Marketplace and an Industry First Health Data Currency

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. ('Parallax' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK: PRLX), is an integrated digital healthcare company, focused on connected health technology-enabled, integrated care delivery products and services, on a proprietary platform, that allows for remote communication, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients. Parallax's novel applications, patented interoperable point of care testing platforms, tests and devises, Augmented Reality driven data analytic information systems and a patent pending patient monitoring platform is designed for the evolving needs of today's healthcare system stakeholders; patients, payers and providers.

'Utilizing the Blockchain will allow for increased data sharing across our diverse and segmented client groups, and allow stakeholders in the healthcare value-chain to enter into recirpical data sharing agreements without compromising data security or identities,' stated Parallax CTO Nathaniel Bradley.

Parallax CEO Paul Arena stated that 'Blockchain can house a complex healthcare ecosystem that includes, electronic medical records, financial transactions, evolving data chains and payment information under one roof. The inherent properties of cryptographic public and private key access, proof of work and distributed data, creates a new level of integrity for personal and aggregated HIPPA healthcare data. The current marketplace for health information is extremely valuable and its integrity will be faced with numerous challenges from the evolving interconnectivity and interoperability of the digital healthcare transformation.'

About Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.

Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (PRLX), a Nevada corporation, is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. The Company is focused on personalized patient healthcare through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Parallax Health Management, Parallax Behavioral Health and Parallax Diagnostics.

www.parallaxhealthsciences.com

About Parallax Health Management, Inc.

Parallax Health Management, Inc. (PHM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc., utilizes its award winning and patented QOLPOM Hub to interface patients, doctors, hospitals, treatment centers, rehab centers and tele-health operations with seamless systems integration capabilities, technologies and know how.

http://parallaxhealthmanagement.com

About Parallax Diagnostics, Inc.

Parallax Diagnostics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc., owns an FDA approved, quantitative and qualitative immunoassay desktop analyzer, and the Target System test platform, a line of proprietary, FDA approved, Point of Care single platform diagnostic tests focusing on the detection and monitoring of medical conditions, infectious diseases, cardiac, drugs of abuse, pregnancy . Additionally, we have an exclusive license to a family of patents that cover our mobile version of our desktop analyzer and Target System cartridges.

http://www.parallaxdiagnostics.com

About Parallax Behavioral Health, Inc.

Parallax Behavioral Health (PBH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc., With its patent pending technology, which encompasses augmented reality, predictive, progressive behavior analytics and goal optimization software, PBH is strategically positioned to enable both large healthcare corporations as well as individuals take control of their health outcomes.

http://www.parallaxhealth.net

About RoxSan Pharmacy, Inc.

RoxSan Pharmacy, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc., is a California-based Pharmacy that specializes in compounding prescriptions and infertility treatments. RoxSan Pharmacy is licensed in 37 States in the US.

http://www.roxsan.com

