Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Monsanto's Revenue Grew 0.3%, EPS Soared 442.9%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended November 30, 2017, Monsanto's total net revenues increased 0.3% to $2.66 billion from $2.65 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's total revenue was below analysts' expectations of $2.77 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit increased 4.2% to $1.31 billion from $1.26 billion in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 190 basis points to 49.4% of revenue from 47.5% of revenue in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin increased 230 basis points to 49.8% of revenue from 47.5% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income decreased 2% to $242 million from $247 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 20 basis points to 9.1% of revenue from 9.3% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, Monsanto's earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 167.4% to $230 million from $86 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 550 basis points to 8.7% of revenue from 3.2% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, Monsanto's net income increased 482.8% to $169 million on a y-o-y basis from $29 million in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 442.9% to $0.38 on a y-o-y basis from $0.07 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Monsanto's adjusted net income increased 101.1% to $183 million on a y-o-y basis from $91 million in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 95.2% to $0.41 on a y-o-y basis from $0.21 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.38.

Monsanto's Segment Details

Seeds and Genomics - During Q1 FY18, the Seeds and Genomics segment's net revenue decreased 4.2% to $1.77 billion from $1.85 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 0.7% to $1.13 billion from $1.14 billion in Q1 FY17.

Agricultural Productivity - During Q1 FY18, the Agricultural Productivity segment's net revenue increased 10.7% to $888 million from $802 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 51.3% to $180 million from $119 million in Q1 FY17.

Balance Sheet

As on November 30, 2017, Monsanto's cash and cash equivalents increased 67.1% to $3.10 billion, from $1.86 billion on August 31, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 4.2% to $6.95 billion from $7.25 billion in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net trade receivable decreased 2.1% to $2.12 billion from $2.16 billion in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, Monsanto's accounts payable increased 11.8% to $1.19 billion from $1.07 billion in Q4 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 11.7% to $1.29 billion from $1.46 billion in the same period last year. During Q1 FY18, the Company's free cash flow decreased 23.7% to $874 million from $1.15 billion in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to increased outflows from accruals, market funding and incentive payments stemming from the growth in the business in last year as well as an increase in CapEx as the Company ramp up its dicamba plant investments.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 16, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Monsanto's stock slightly advanced 0.02%, ending the trading session at $119.72.

Volume traded for the day: 4.08 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.75 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.38%; previous six-month period - up 2.04%; past twelve-month period - up 11.24%; and year-to-date - up 2.52%

After yesterday's close, Monsanto's market cap was at $52.70 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.59.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Agricultural Chemicals industry.

