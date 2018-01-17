Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Sonic's Adjusted EPS Surged 25%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SONC. The Company posted its financial results on January 04, 2018, for the first quarter fiscal 2018. The chain of drive-in restaurants Company's adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Sonic most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SONC

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended November 30, 2017, Sonic's total revenues decreased 18.6% to $105.43 million from $129.55 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's system wide same-store sales growth was negative 1.7%. The Company's total revenue was below analysts' expectations of $106.6 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's drive-in sales decreased 28.2% to $62.54 million from $87.15 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's franchise drive-in sales increased 2.3% to $42.46 million from $41.52 million in Q1 FY17. The growth was due to increased royalties from refranchising effort.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income decreased 17% to $22.45 million from $27.05 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 40 basis points to 21.3% of revenue from 20.9% of revenue in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating income decreased 4.6% to $23.09 million from $24.21 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 320 basis points to 21.9% of revenue from 18.7% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, Sonic's earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 25.5% to $15.16 million from $20.36 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 130 basis points to 14.4% of revenue from 15.7% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, Sonic's net income decreased 12.9% to $11.43 million from $13.12 million in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 3.6% to $0.29 on a y-o-y basis from $0.28 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Sonic's adjusted net income increased 4.8% to $11.83 million on a y-o-y basis from $11.29 million in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 25% to $0.30 on a y-o-y basis from $0.24 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.25.

Balance Sheet

As on November 30, 2017, Sonic's cash and cash equivalents increased 5.3% to $23.53 million from $22.34 million on August 31, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's net long-term debt increased 6.1% to $666.60 million from $628.12 million in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, Sonic's obligations under capital leases due after one year decreased 3.7% to $15.57 million from $16.17 million in Q4 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, the Company repurchased 1.7 million shares for $41 million.

On January 13, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock to be paid on February 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 07, 2018.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects system wide same store sales growth to be in the range of 0%-2%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 16, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Sonic's stock declined 1.40%, ending the trading session at $25.97.

Volume traded for the day: 873.76 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 6.52%; and past six-month period - up 0.50%

After yesterday's close, Sonic's market cap was at $997.51 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.80.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.46%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Restaurants industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors