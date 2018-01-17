Active-Investors: Wired News - Pluristem's PLX Cells Demonstrated Inhibition of Cancer Cell Growth in Peer-Reviewed Article

Stock Monitor: CEL-SCI Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PSTI as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 12, 2018, the Company announced that it has published a peer-reviewed article in the journal Scientific Reports, titled, "Human Placental-Derived Adherent Stromal Cells Co-Induced with TNF-a and IFN-y Inhibit Triple-Negative Breast Cancer in Nude Mouse Xenograft Models". The article published is based on studies that examined the effect of PLX cells that had been induced with tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-a) and interferon-gamma (IFN-y), on the proliferation of over 50 lines of human cancerous cells. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE AMER: CVM), which also belongs to the Financial sector as the Company Pluristem Therapeutics. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CVM

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Pluristem Therapeutics most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PSTI

Modified PLX Cells Exhibited Anti-Proliferative Effect on 45% of the Tested Cancer Cell Lines

It was found from the first study that the modified PLX cells exhibited an anti-proliferative effect on 45% of the tested cancer cell lines, with a strong inhibitory effect on various lines of breast, colorectal, kidney, liver, lung, muscle and skin cancers. Common characteristics of the cancer cell lines that were inhibited by PLX cells were identified using comprehensive bioinformatics analysis. This information can be used in the future for screening patients' tumors to identify those patients most likely to show a positive response to the treatment.

Pre-Clinical Study Results Revealed Statistically Significant Reduction in Tumor Size

On the basis of these results, the Company then conducted a pre-clinical study of female mice harboring human triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). In this study, female mice were injected with weekly intramuscular (IM) injections induced with PLX cells. The treatment produced a statistically significant reduction in mean tumor size in the treated group compared with the untreated group, with 30% of the treated mice exhibiting complete tumor remission. Additionally, statistically significant reduction in the percentage of proliferating tumor cells as well as in the level of blood vessels within the tumors was observed.

Findings Demonstrate Utilization of Pluristem's Induced PLX Cells in Reversing Cancer Cells Growth

Zami Aberman, Chairman and Co-CEO of Pluristem, mentioned that the findings of the study published demonstrate the utilization of Pluristem's induced PLX cells in slowing and reversing the growth of cancer cells, particularly for some cancers that don't have viable treatment options. The findings also confirm the effectiveness of IM administration and support a mechanism of action involving immunomodulation and inhibition of angiogenesis and cell proliferation in cancerous conditions. Zami added that the company's unique patented manufacturing platform allows it to alter its cells' secretion profile in correlation with the targeted cancer cells, which may open new possibilities in the field of oncology to treat solid tumors.

About PLX Cells

Pluristem's PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cells are placenta-derived, mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells that are designed to be administered to patients without the need for tissue or genetic matching. These cells release soluble biomolecules which act in a paracrine or endocrine manner to facilitate healing of damaged tissue by stimulating the body's own regenerative mechanisms. The Company has filed patent applications relating to the technology for the induction of PLX cells and the use of these cells for the treatment of cancer.

About Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)

TNBC is an aggressive form of breast cancer that does not respond to standard hormonal therapy due to a lack of estrogen and progesterone receptors. This makes it more difficult to treat since most hormone therapies target one of the three receptors, so triple-negative cancers often require combination therapies. TNBC have a relapse pattern that is very different from hormone-positive breast cancers, the risk of relapse is much higher for the first 3-5 years but drops sharply and substantially below that of hormone-positive breast cancers.

About Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Founded in 2003, Pluristem Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapy company using placental cells and a unique, proprietary, three-dimensional (3D) technology platform to develop cell therapies for conditions such as inflammation, ischemia, hematological disorders, or exposure to radiation. The Company is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 16, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Pluristem Therapeutics' stock declined 1.24%, ending the trading session at $1.59.

Volume traded for the day: 648.61 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 480.80 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 14.80%; previous six-month period - up 33.61%; past twelve-month period - up 1.92%; and year-to-date - up 15.22%

After yesterday's close, Pluristem Therapeutics' market cap was at $170.70 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors