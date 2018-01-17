Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Vail Resorts Reports Decline in Revenues Due to Historic Low Snowfall

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MTN as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 12, 2018, the Company reported certain ski season metrics for the comparative periods for its North American mountain resorts, from the beginning of the ski season through January 07, 2018, and for the prior year period through January 08, 2017. The metrics do not include results from Perisher in Australia and urban ski areas in both periods. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Revenue Results

Vail Resorts reported that season-to-date total lift ticket revenue at North American mountain resorts was up 1.6% compared to the prior year season-to-date period. Season-to-date ski school revenue was down 4.5% and dining revenue was down 8.7% compared to the year ago same period.

Retail/rental revenue for North American resort store locations was down 11.5% compared to the prior year season-to-date period. Total skier visits were also down 10.8% compared to the prior year season-to-date period.

Historic Low Snowfall Reduced Both Local and Destination Visitation and Spending

Rob Katz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vail Resorts, mentioned that given the truly historic low snowfall across the Company's western US resorts, the results reflect the stability provided by its season pass program and the investments Vail Resorts has made in its resorts. The 2017/2018 ski season had a very challenging start across the western US resorts due to poor conditions in the early season that continued through the holiday period, reducing both local and destination visitation and spending. In November and December 2017, snowfall season to date in Vail, Beaver Creek, and Park City was the lowest level recorded in over 30 years, and in Vail and Beaver Creek snowfall was over 50% lower than the next lowest season, while Tahoe's snowfall was 69% below the 20-year average.

Vail Resorts Remain Behind Typical Conditions

Katz further added that conditions have improved at the western US resorts in the last week with expanded open terrain due to recent storms, and a portion of the Back Bowls at Vail Mountain and Peak 6 at Breckenridge is expected to open. However, Vail Resorts still remain behind typical conditions for this time of the year in terms of open terrain and base depth.

Western US Resorts to Reach a Normal Terrain Package

Vail Resorts expects full year Resort Reported EBITDA to be modestly below the low end of the guidance range issued on December 07, 2017, because of the challenging conditions at the western US resorts. Assuming a continuation of the improvement in conditions that are currently observed, the Company expects its western US resorts to reach a normal terrain package within the next few weeks. Further decline below the guidance range could be there, as a result of slow pace of conditions improvement.

Vail Resorts Reported Q1 2018 Loss

Vail Resorts reported its financial results on December 07, 2017, for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018 ended October 31, 2017. Net loss attributable to the Company was $28.4 million for Q1 2018 compared to a net loss attributable to Vail Resorts of $62.6 million in the same period of the prior year. Resort Reported EBITDA loss was $54.1 million for Q1 2018, which included $0.7 million of acquisition and integration related costs, and approximately $1.9 million of additional payroll taxes related to the CEO's exercise of expiring SARs, versus a reported EBITDA loss of $53.3 million in the comparable period of the prior year, which included $2.8 million of acquisition and integration related expenses.

About Vail Resorts, Inc.

Founded in 1997 and based in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts is the premier mountain resort Company in the world and a leader in luxury, destination-based travel at iconic locations. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States, and operates through three segments, namely (i) Mountain segment, (ii) Lodging segment, and (iii) Real Estate segment.

Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 11 world-class mountain resorts and 3 urban ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Stowe in Vermont; Perisher in New South Wales, Australia; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; and Mt. Brighton in Michigan.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 16, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Vail Resorts' stock marginally declined 0.07%, ending the trading session at $222.16.

Volume traded for the day: 1.04 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 446.02 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.63%; previous three-month period - up 2.17%; past twelve-month period - up 34.61%; and year-to-date - up 4.56%

After yesterday's close, Vail Resorts' market cap was at $9.05 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 37.69.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.90%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Resorts & Casinos industry.

