Active-Investors: Free Research Report as The Greenbrier's Revenue Grew 1.3% and EPS Surged 5.1%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended November 30, 2017, The Greenbrier's total revenues increased 1.3% to $559.54 million from $552.31 million in Q1 FY17, driven by new railcar deliveries and higher volumes in Wheels & Parts and Leasing & Services business units. The Company's total revenue numbers were below analysts' expectations of $587.8 million.

As on November 30, 2017, the Company's backlog was 26,500 units with an estimated value of $2.56 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit decreased 20.8% to $89.31 million from $112.75 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 440 basis points to 16% of revenue from 20.4% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income decreased 15.4% to $61.44 million from $72.66 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 220 basis points to 11% of revenue from 13.2% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, The Greenbrier's earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 23.3% to $54.42 million from $70.94 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 310 basis points to 9.7% of revenue from 12.8% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, The Greenbrier's net income increased 5.2% to $26.25 million on a y-o-y basis from $24.96 million in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 5.1% to $0.83 on a y-o-y basis from $0.79 in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was $0.83, and was below analysts' expectations of $0.88.

Segment Details

Manufacturing - During Q1 FY18, the Company's Manufacturing segment's revenue decreased 0.6% to $451.49 million from $454.03 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 27.5% to $70.64 million from $97.48 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 670 basis points to 11.7% of revenue from 18.4% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

Wheels & Parts - During Q1 FY18, the Company's Wheels & Parts segment's revenue increased 12% to $78.01 million from $69.64 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 18.2% to $5.51 million from $4.66 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 110 basis points to 3.1% of revenue from 4.2% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

Leasing & Services - During Q1 FY18, the Company's Leasing & Services segment's revenue increased 4.9% to $30.04 million from $28.65 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 24% to $13.17 million from $10.62 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 6,800 basis points to 93.8% of revenue from 25.8% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

Balance Sheet

As on November 30, 2017, The Greenbrier's cash and cash equivalents decreased 3.3% to $591.41 million from $611.47 million as on August 31, 2017.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net receivables increased 12.7% to $315.39 million from $279.96 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, The Greenbrier's accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased 6.3% to $441.37 million from $415.06 million in Q4 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was negative $39.65 million compared to positive $31.83 million in the corresponding period of last year.

On January 05, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on February 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as on January 26, 2018.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $2.4 billion - $2.6 billion, and diluted EPS to be $4.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 16, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, The Greenbrier's stock was slightly down 0.29%, ending the trading session at $51.30.

Volume traded for the day: 401.44 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 364.25 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.29%; previous three-month period - up 1.58%; past six-month period - up 17.12%; and previous twelve-month period - up 4.59%

After yesterday's close, The Greenbrier's market cap was at $1.53 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.04.

The stock has a dividend yield 1.79%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Railroads industry.

