Datacolor strengthens its global direct Sales and Support organization in the fast-growing Asian region with the opening of a new office, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This is Datacolor's fourteenth branch office worldwide for color management solutions.

"This is a further step in the implementation of our strategy in the world's most important textile, paint and coating markets, providing customers directly with our highly accurate color management solutions", says Patrice Jaunasse, Vice President Sales and Support of Datacolor. "Direct contact with our customers is key for us in order to provide effective support."

The new office will be located: Datacolor Vietnam, Saigon Tower, 29 Le Duan Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Phone: +84 28 3520 7742

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for more than 45 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com.

