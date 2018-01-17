The share capital of Onxeo S.A. has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 19 January 2018 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: FR0010095596 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name Onxeo ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 50,572,815 shares (EUR 12,643,203.75) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 117,150 shares (EUR 29,287,50) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 50,689,965 shares (EUR 12,672,491.25) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: EUR 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ONXEO ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 101775 ------------------------------------------------------------





