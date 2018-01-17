Eurozone inflation was confirmed at the subdued level of 1.4% last month, keeping the issue at the forefront of the European Central Bank's thoughts. December's consumer price index was up 0.4% on the preceding month, as indicated at the initial 'flash' reading, up from 0.1% a month earlier. On an annual basis, euro area CPI was unchanged from the first reading at 1.4%, easing from 1.5% the previous month. Core CPI, which excludes more volatile prices such as fuel and food, also remained unmoved ...

