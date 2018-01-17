sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

106,00 Euro		-2,00
-1,85 %
WKN: A1JRLJ ISIN: US30212P3038 Ticker-Symbol: E3X1 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EXPEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EXPEDIA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,52
107,47
16:02
107,00
108,00
16:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENGAGEMENT LABS INC
ENGAGEMENT LABS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENGAGEMENT LABS INC0,10-0,99 %
EXPEDIA INC106,00-1,85 %