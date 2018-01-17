Integration of Duo's multi-factor authentication strengthens customer security to help ensure the right people access Workday



LONDON, 2018-01-17 14:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced a partnership with Duo Security, a cybersecurity leader specialising in trusted access and multi-factor authentication (MFA) technologies that are easy to use, yet powerful in ensuring the right people are accessing the right applications. As part of the partnership, Workday will complement its robust, built-in security with seamless integrations that enable customers to leverage Duo's MFA functionality right within Workday's user interface. With this joint, expanded toolset in one experience, organisations can further strengthen safeguards to mitigate phishing incidents and ensure validated, trusted access to Workday anytime, from any device.



Expanded security toolset in one Workday experience The composition of today's workforce is ever-changing as organisations employ teams comprised of full-time, freelance, and contingent workers, among others, who increasingly are working across different kinds of devices and locations. This, coupled with greater volumes of sensitive, worker-related data and more intelligent phishing and cybersecurity threats, has organisations asking for better methods to keep workers productive with access to critical business applications when, where, and how they prefer - in a more secure environment.



With this influx of worker types, data, devices, and security threats, Workday saw an opportunity to expand its security offerings by bringing Duo's industry-leading trusted access technologies into its product suite using the latest in visual integration technology. With Duo and Workday in one seamless experience, Workday customers will benefit from:



-- Greater flexibility for today's mobile workforce - Customers will be able to leverage Duo's global and comprehensive MFA product to provide more flexibility for workers of all types. For example, customers with sales teams who travel often - switching between corporate and outside networks and working regularly from smartphones - can trust that team members are securely logging into Workday once they have authenticated access with Duo on their mobile device. -- Stepped-up security over the most sensitive data - With Duo's MFA offerings in conjunction with Workday's step-up authentication, administrators can further limit access to the most sensitive data and resources in Workday. For example, if an employee's smartphone is inadvertently placed in the wrong hands, administrators can rest assured that several steps of identity verification are required before sensitive information like payment elections are accessed or changed. -- More awareness and control of vulnerable devices - Combining Duo's contextual understanding of devices and device health with Workday's extensive knowledge of worker identity, provides customers with a superior offering for secure access in an increasingly mobile world. For example, because Duo can recognise device health indicators such as outdated software, customers could define a policy that prohibits access to Workday by employees who are using devices running vulnerable versions of the operating system.



Comments on the news "Integrating Duo with Workday is yet another avenue to help ensure that all Workday customers are leveraging MFA to protect their people and businesses," said Josh DeFigueiredo, chief trust officer, Workday. "Our partnership reinforces both the security protections we built into the Workday technology platform and the commitment we made to safeguard customers' data since day one."



"The Ohio State University has partnered with both Duo and Workday since 2015," said Helen Patton, chief information security officer, The Ohio State University. "Their partnership will help our community deliver on the university's mission securely and effectively. We look forward to the partnership and the benefits that it will bring to our university."



"This is a natural partnership for two cloud leaders focused on people-centric secure enterprise IT," said Jon Oberheide, chief technology officer and co-founder, Duo Security. "Together we will help further protect the most sensitive data and applications of our joint customers - no matter where or how they work."



Availability Workday plans to make solutions resulting from the Duo partnership available beginning in the first half of calendar year 2018.



Additional Information Please visit the Workday blog for additional perspective from Josh DeFigueiredo, chief trust officer, Workday: Q&A with Workday's Chief Trust Officer



About Workday Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organisations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.



About Duo Security Duo helps defend organisations against breaches through its easy and effective cloud-based Trusted Access product suite. The company verifies the identity of users and the health of their devices before granting them access to applications. Duo's intentional balance of security and usability has led the company to be a trusted partner to thousands of customers worldwide, including Dresser-Rand, Etsy, Facebook, K-Swiss, Random House, Yelp, Zillow, Paramount Pictures, and more. The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company maintains offices in Austin, Texas; San Mateo, California; and London. Visit duo.com to find out more.



Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday's offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialise or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2017 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.



Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.



© 2018. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc.



Media contacts: Kate Falcone Workday +44 (0)20 7155 0400 kate.falcone@workday.com