RIMOUSKI, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/18 -- Puma Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Puma") (TSX VENTURE: PUM)(TSX VENTURE: PUMA)(SSE: PUMA) is pleased to announce that, effective as of today, the trading symbol of Puma Exploration Inc. on the TSX Venture Exchange has changed from PUM to PUMA.

No action is required to be taken by current shareholders in connection with the change, and no change has been made to Puma's share capital. There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified under 'Mining' company.

In addition, Puma Exploration filed a modification to its stock option plan with the TSX Venture Exchange. This change will increase the maximum number of stock options that may be issued under the plan from 10,500,000 to 21,000,000.

Puma will be exhibiting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2018 (VRIC), Booth #1005, from Sunday 21st to Monday 22nd, 2018. If in Vancouver, do not miss the opportunity of visiting our booth and having a chat with Puma's management team.

About Puma Exploration Inc.

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with advanced precious and base metals projects in Canada. The Company's major assets consist of an option to acquire 100% beneficial interest in the Murray Brook Property, as well as the Turgeon Zinc-Copper Project and the Nicholas-Denys Project located in New Brunswick in addition to an equity interest in BWR Resources, Manitoba. Puma's objective for the coming year is to focus its exploration efforts in New Brunswick.

Qualified Persons and QC/AC

The content of this press release was prepared by Marcel Robillard, P.Geo., President of Puma Exploration, qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, who supervised the preparation and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Mr. Robillard is not independent of the Company, as he is officer and shareholder thereof.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma Exploration Inc. to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma Exploration undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.

