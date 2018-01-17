Elsevier Acquires Via Oncology, a Leading Provider of Clinical Decision Support Solutions for Oncology Professionals

PHILADELPHIA, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, and part of RELX Group, today announced that it has acquired Via Oncology, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company that provides decision support and best practices in cancer care management. A former subsidiary of UPMC, one of the nation's leading integrated healthcare delivery and financing systems, Via Oncology helps cancer centers demonstrate the value of their care to patients, referring physicians and payers by developing and implementing clinical pathways in collaboration with its network of more than 1,500 US cancer care providers.

Via Oncology's Via Pathways is evidence-based proprietary content developed by committees composed of leading oncologists that forms the basis of clinical algorithms covering 95 percent of cancer types treated in the US. This content is deployed to physicians and their staff at the point of care through the Via Portal, a patient-specific decision support tool that is integrated with the electronic medical record and provides seamless measurement of adherence.

"Cancer centers need to provide evidence-based care, reduce variation and manage care consistently across settings," said Kathy Lokay, President and CEO of Via Oncology whose Via Pathways were developed at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in 2004 and commercialized in 2009. "With its resources and world-class content, Elsevier will be able to add more complex logic capabilities and systems integration into Via Pathways to enhance the value and expand usage in the US and globally."

Via Pathways addresses more than 2,000 unique patient presentations, including expert-defined clinical algorithms and specific recommendations for all significant aspects of cancer care. Additional services provide nurse triage and tracking of symptoms, cost information analytics used by oncologists and their patients in shared decision-making, quality reporting, and medical home tools for cancer centers.

"Elsevier's acquisition of Via Oncology accelerates our ability to support not only the referential needs of caregivers but also the workflow needs of clinicians," said Dr. John Danaher, President of Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "Clinical pathways integrated into the electronic medical record are key to pushing dynamic, authoritative content at the point of care. Now we can further support healthcare professionals to improve clinical outcomes through evidence-based care. We are pleased to welcome Via Oncology to Elsevier and look forward to serving those healthcare professionals dedicated to cancer treatment."

Elsevier's Clinical Solutions group supports health institutions in improving patient outcomes, reducing clinical errors, and optimizing cost and reimbursements. With Via Oncology, Elsevier will continue to broaden its existing portfolio of solutions to create an integrated offering of end-to-end clinical support and active clinical guidance.

"We are pleased that Elsevier has recognized the value of Via Oncology's successful technology, nurtured for more than a decade at UPMC, and will provide new avenues for the company's growth and for improving the lives of patients," said Tal Heppenstall, President of UPMC Enterprises, the commercialization and innovation arm of UPMC. "We share Elsevier's vision of using data and technology to improve the quality and effectiveness of care and expect that we will find additional ways to mutually pursue these goals in the future."

UPMC, a $17 billion healthcare provider and insurer affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh, will continue to be a Via Oncology customer. The Via Oncology chief executive officer, chief medical officer and employees will continue working with the company in Pittsburgh. The acquisition is effective immediately and terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About Via Oncology

Via Oncology is a national leader in decision support tools for cancer. The Via Pathways span the continuum of cancer care including workup, diagnostics, treatment, symptom management, survivorship and advance care planning. Via Oncology also supports its cancer center customers through quality reporting, patient education, clinical trial support, nurse triage and medical home tools. The Via Pathways are licensed by cancer centers in 28 states including over 1,500 oncology providers in community, hospital and academic-based settings. Learn more atwww.viaoncology.com.

About UPMC

A $17 billion world-renowned health care provider and insurer, Pittsburgh-based UPMC is inventing new models of patient-centered, cost-effective, accountable care. UPMC provides more than $900 million a year in benefits to its communities, including more care to the region's most vulnerable citizens than any other health care institution. The largest nongovernmental employer in Pennsylvania, UPMC integrates 80,000 employees, more than 30 hospitals, 600 doctors' offices and outpatient sites, and a more than 3.2 million-member Insurance Services Division, the largest medical insurer in western Pennsylvania. As UPMC works in close collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside on its annual Honor Roll of America's Best Hospitals. UPMC Enterprises functions as the innovation and commercialization arm of UPMC, and UPMC International provides hands-on health care and management services with partners on four continents. For more information, go to www.upmc.com.

About RELX Group

RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company, which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company, which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. The total market capitalisation is approximately £33bn/€37bn/$45bn. www.relx.com

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, Scival, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

