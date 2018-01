John Wood Group PLC ("Company')

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Directorate Change

John Wood Group PLC announces that Richard Howson has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

Ian Marchant, Chair, said "I would like to thank Richard for his contribution over the last 2 years'.

Announcement authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre, Company Secretary