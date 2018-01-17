Personal Beauty Assistant Designed for Echo Show Providing Unique Voice and Visual Consumer Experience

'Let's Get Ready' Celebrates the Diversity of Your Beauty by Offering Personalized Look Recommendations and 'How-To's' Based on a User's Individual Characteristics and Event Type

Coty has teamed with Amazon to launch 'Let's Get Ready', a new visual skill designed specifically for Echo Show, Amazon's first Echo device with a screen. The strategic choice of Echo Show and the Alexa voice service combines Coty's focus on voice-driven beauty services with visuals, which are critical in Beauty. Let's Get Ready brings on demand, occasion-based look planning fine-tuned by personal attributes such as hair, eye and skin color. The skill will be available in the U.K. on the Echo Show as well as all other Echo devices in January.

Jason Forbes, Coty Chief Digital and Media Officer, said, "Digital innovation with a focus on voice and virtual assistants is a key part of our digital strategy as we aim to bring consumers frictionless beauty experiences. We're thrilled to be leading the market with the introduction of a visual beauty skill in the U.K., inspiring consumers to both hear and see new beauty looks as well as step-by-step tutorials. Further, this skill allows us to deliver an authentic and personalized experience for beauty enthusiasts that happens near real time, delivering customized looks in the context of a person's lifestyle and personal attributes."

Nick Sedgwick, Coty Consumer Beauty, GM, UK Ireland, said "Our Consumer Beauty brands Clairol, Rimmel, Max Factor, Bourjois and Sally Hansen are all about helping consumers express 'your beauty, your way'. Collaborating with Amazon for the Let's Get Ready skill is a perfect way to enable self-expression tailored for each individual with an emphasis on physical characteristics, personal style, trend preferences and specific events."

Let's Get Ready is a personalized beauty offering that can deliver to over 2,000 unique combinations of hair, eye and skin color, as well as event type. Based on a person's unique attributes, the skill will serve up curated looks, visual 'how to's' and quick tips, along with recommended hero products from Coty's Consumer Beauty portfolio: Clairol, Rimmel, Max Factor, Bourjois and Sally Hansen. Users have the ability to add products from each look directly to their Alexa shopping list. Let's Get Ready can also sync with a person's Facebook calendar to proactively suggest looks for upcoming events and enhance the 'personal beauty assistant' experience.

The looks and events are based on extensive consumer insight and engagement, social listening and trend scanning to deliver an authentic beauty experience focusing on both classic and trending looks for most any occasion.

The skill was developed in cooperation with Amazon by Beamly, Coty's in-house MarTech agency, and OPearlo, an Amazon developer partner.

